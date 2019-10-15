‘He’s a very knowledgeable guy. Processes fast.’ Aledo’s Wyatt Harris to start for TCU

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU freshman Wyatt Harris will start at linebacker at Kansas State on Saturday, coach Gary Patterson said.

The Frogs are turning to Harris, an Aledo product, with sophomore La’Kendrick Van Zandt sidelined with an injury. Fellow true freshman Dee Winters has also seen action at linebacker alongside junior Garret Wallow.

Patterson said Harris will start at SAM (strong-side linebacker) against the Wildcats. Wallow will remain as the middle linebacker.

“Really it’s gone very well,” Patterson said of Harris. “He’s a very knowledgeable guy. Processes fast. Good tackler.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harris has played in three games so far, mostly on special teams. He’s yet to record a stat.

Harris joined the Frogs as a three-star recruit out of Aledo. He had 179 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his high school career.

TCU initially looked at Harris (listed at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds) as a defensive end, but moved him back to linebacker during fall camp.

In other linebacker news, sophomore Ben Wilson is expected to make his season debut. Wilson may be limited, but he’s healthy enough to return to game action.

Other injury notes provided by Patterson:

▪ Wide receivers Mikel Barkley and Taye Barber are expected to play this weekend. Barkley hasn’t played all year, while Barber has seen action in one game. Each should provide speed options opposite Jalen Reagor.

▪ True freshman cornerback Kee’yon Stewart is expected to return after missing the past two games. Stewart started the first three games with Julius Lewis sidelined.

TCU and K-State are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.