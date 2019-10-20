TCU football opens as favorites against No. 15 Texas

A couple consecutive road losses hasn’t hurt TCU in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The Frogs opened as 2 1/2-point favorites to defeat No. 15 Texas next Saturday in Fort Worth.

Each program has its issues for now.

TCU (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12) lost at Iowa State earlier this month, and then fell 24-17 at Kansas State on Saturday. The Frogs have their worst passing attack since 2008, averaging just 202 yards through the air.

Texas, meanwhile, survived a scare from Kansas in Austin. The Longhorns defense has struggled much of the season, but the offense has shown it can put up points.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to predict how this game will go. But Vegas is rarely wrong and, if the game is decided by a field goal or less, nobody should be too surprised.

TCU has won four of the last five games against Texas, including wins of 50-7 in 2015 and 24-7 in 2017 in Fort Worth. The Longhorns won last year’s matchup 31-16 in Austin.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.