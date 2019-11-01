TCU
OSU’s Tylan Wallace, the Big 12’s leading receiver and Fort Worth native, done for season
Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace is done for the season.
The Oklahoman’s Scott Wright reported Friday afternoon that Wallace has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and will not play again this season.
Oklahoma State faces TCU on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Losing Wallace is a big blow for Oklahoma State. The former Fort Worth South Hills standout receiver was in the midst of a sensational junior season, leading the Big 12 with 903 yards receiving on 53 receptions. Eight of those receptions have turned into touchdowns.
This comes on the heels of a sensational sophomore season. Wallace posted 1,491 yards receiving and 12 TDs in 2018.
Wallace will have to make a decision in the coming months of whether to return to Stillwater for his senior season, or enter the NFL Draft.
Comments