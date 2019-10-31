Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson still hates the Longhorns, Cowboys and TCU’s success

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson still has no love for the University of Texas. Or TCU and Baylor.

Oh, and he still relishes seeing the Dallas Cowboys lose.

Dickerson, who is in Dallas Friday night for the “Laughs with Legends” event at the Dallas Comedy House, was a guest on The Hardline Thursday afternoon on KTCK/1310 The Ticket.

Dickerson, who played at SMU from 1979-82, is rejoicing the Mustangs’ 8-0 start as a previously disgruntled alumnus who once suggested the school shut down the program “if they aren’t going to support it.”

Dickerson said the success of TCU the past 20 years has made No. 15 SMU’s struggles even tougher to stomach. Same goes for Baylor, which is 7-0. He said most of this with a wink.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me? It drove me freaking crazy,” Dickerson said of TCU’s success. “I’m like, ‘How in the world? The Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas — nothing wrong with Fort Worth, I’m just saying — are better than us and we’re right in the heart of [Dallas]? It drove me crazy.”

The No. 12 Bears have seen a turnaround after several rough seasons

“And Baylor in Waco,” Dickerson asked incredulously. “I called it ‘wacko.’ They’re in Wacko, Texas. It was the worst thing. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve got a great program, and TCU has been a good program.”

Dickerson credits those schools for “knowing how great it is to have a good football team. Something, he said, SMU lacked before.

Dickerson still holds a grudge against the Texas Longhorns and calls a couple of wins in Austin his favorite moments at SMU. Dickerson said when he was being recruited by Fred Akers in 1978 he was told if he didn’t come to Austin they’d make sure he never found a job in Texas.

“Beating the Longhorns [was my favorite moment],” he said. “I hate the University of Texas. I can’t stand them, I’m sorry. They’re so arrogant.”

Last week, Dickerson was in London but checked the TCU-Texas score, a game the Horned Frogs came back to win.

“I was like, ‘Hell yes!’ I was just so happy,” he said.

When SMU beat the Longhorns in Austin in 1980 (and again in 1982) it was their first win (anywhere) against Texas since 1966. After the game, Dickerson recalls, a bunch of old, SMU alumnus were in tears, thanking the team for the win after so many losses against the Horns.

“I’ll never forget, I told my bestfriend, [SMU fullback] Charles Drayton, ‘I hope that’s never us. That we’re never those guys waiting 30 years for something to happen,’” he said. “And lo and behold, here I am. I’m that guy, waiting 30 years for something to happen. It just makes me proud, it really does.”

Dickerson still holds it against the Cowboys for a pre-draft assessment of his abilities from Tom Landry. Landry, Dickerson said, predicted he wouldn’t last long in the NFL because he ran too high.

“Another team I don’t like is the Dallas Cowboys,” he said with a laugh. “I loved putting it on the Cowboys. I enjoyed sticking it to them every time I played them.”