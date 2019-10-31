Ezekiel Elliott respects Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who ‘looks better than ever’

Ezekiel Elliott has nothing but respect for Saquon Barkley.

The two running backs, who will go head to head for the third time when the Dallas Cowboys play at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, got to know each other in college when Elliott was at Ohio State and Barkley was at Penn State.

They’ve only been on the field twice before because Elliott did not play in the 2018 season finale in New York when the Cowboys escaped with a 36-35, last-second win.

Barkley has rushed for 148 on 22 carries in the two head-to-head meetings against Elliott. He also caught 14 passes for 80 yards receiving in his first-career game against Dallas. Elliott has 131 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns facing Barkley.

Barkley has missed three games with an ankle injury but has been cleared to play Monday.

“He’s a great dude, he’s great back,” Elliott said. “He has battled injuries this year but looks better than ever. It’s going to be exciting to go against him again. You don’t expect a guy that big to run that fast. The way he turns on the jets and goes.”