TCU’s Jalen Reagor joins 2,000-yard club

TCU standout wide receiver Jalen Reagor joined the 2,000-yard club on Saturday. He did so in style.

Reagor made a terrific 37-yard catch in the second quarter, elevating on a ball and coming down in bounds on the far sideline to join the club. Reagor entered the game needing just 37 yards to join the 2,000-yard club.

With a 37-yard catch, Jalen Reagor has reached the 2,000 receiving yard milestone! Congrats @TheJalenReagor #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/zJPOpLBvyV — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 2, 2019

But the catch came with a brief scare.

Reagor had a hard landing on his back as he made the catch down the far sideline. TCU quarterback Max Duggan overthrew Reagor, who elevated to make a play on the ball.

Reagor headed to the locker room just before halftime, but returne for the second half.

Reagor had three catches for 58 yards in the first half.