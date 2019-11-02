TCU
TCU’s Jalen Reagor joins 2,000-yard club
TCU standout wide receiver Jalen Reagor joined the 2,000-yard club on Saturday. He did so in style.
Reagor made a terrific 37-yard catch in the second quarter, elevating on a ball and coming down in bounds on the far sideline to join the club. Reagor entered the game needing just 37 yards to join the 2,000-yard club.
But the catch came with a brief scare.
Reagor had a hard landing on his back as he made the catch down the far sideline. TCU quarterback Max Duggan overthrew Reagor, who elevated to make a play on the ball.
Reagor headed to the locker room just before halftime, but returne for the second half.
Reagor had three catches for 58 yards in the first half.
