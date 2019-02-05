TCU football lands ‘smart, fast, versatile’ DB Kee’yon Stewart night before signing day

TCU picked up a big-time commitment the night before signing day.

Galena Park North Shore defensive back Kee’yon Stewart announced his intentions to sign with the Horned Frogs on Tuesday night, posting the news on his Twitter account.

C O M M I T T E D . #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/wS0hYyCEsx — (@keeyon24) February 6, 2019

Stewart, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder who is a three-star prospect, had considered Texas Tech and Utah. He also drew interest from schools such as Louisville and Washington.

Recruiting expert and Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark feels that Stewart fits the mold of the prototypical defensive back in the Gary Patterson era at TCU -- smart, fast and versatile.

“With his size and speed, Stewart has the versatility to play either cornerback or safety in the Frogs’ defensive scheme,” Clark said. “He’s a player that I think has the same kind of potential of Jeff Gladney -- give him one to two years in the system while getting developed by TCU’s coaches and he could very well turn into an all-conference type player.

“This was yet another great job by the TCU coaches, particularly Paul Gonzales, in landing him.”

Stewart comes to TCU with a championship pedigree. He helped North Shore win a dramatic Class 6A, Division I championship over Duncanville. It was a 41-36 thriller in late December at AT&T Stadium.

Stewart is ranked as the No. 141 cornerback prospect in the country and the No. 188 overall player in Texas, according to 247 Sports.

Stewart is the third cornerback in the 2019 class, joining Donavann Collins (an early enrollee) and JUCO prospect Tony Wallace.

TCU has the 30th-ranked recruiting class and No. 3 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.