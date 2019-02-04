TCU’s Marcus Cannon is now a three-time Super Bowl champ with New England Patriots

A TCU player has another Super Bowl ring.

New England Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon won his third Super Bowl championship on Sunday, helping the Patriots past the Los Angeles Rams. It was a defensive battle, but Cannon and the Pats’ O-line gave up just one sack on quarterback Tom Brady in the game.

The Patriots’ line created enough running lanes, too, with the team piling up 154 yards on 32 carries.

The three Super Bowl rings for Cannon is tied for most by a TCU player along with former Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown. Cannon has made the most trips to the Super Bowl (five) of any TCU player in history.

TCU was guaranteed a Super Bowl champion. The LA Rams have a couple TCU players on their roster in reserve OL Joseph Noteboom and practice squad LB Travin Howard.

For Cannon, though, it’s another piece of hardware. He had a standout career at TCU as a four-year letterman from 2007-10, earning All-America honors as a senior on the Frogs’ Rose Bowl championship team. He also threw shot put on the track team.