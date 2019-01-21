No matter the outcome, TCU will have a Super Bowl champion this season

TCU is going to have a Super Bowl champion this season.

It’s just a question of whether it’ll be Marcus Cannon of the AFC champion New England Patriots, or Joseph Noteboom and Travin Howard of the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Those three are part of the organizations headed to Super Bowl LIII.

Cannon, the Patriots’ starting right tackle, is going to the signature game for a TCU-record fifth time. No other player in program history has been to more Super Bowls than Cannon.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Kenneth Davis, a former running back, went to four straight Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills.

Cannon played at TCU from 2007-10, and was a three-time all-conference offensive tackle who earned All-America honors as a senior during the Frogs’ Rose Bowl season.

Noteboom and Howard, meanwhile, have made the big game in their rookie season. Noteboom has seen action in every game for the Rams, serving as a reserve offensive linemen. He made 40 starts his final three seasons with TCU.

Howard is part of the Rams’ practice squad and has yet to play in an NFL game.

This marks the ninth time in the last 11 years that TCU has had at least one player in the Super Bowl.