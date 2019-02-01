Davey O’Brien Foundation to honor Jim Plunkett at ceremony on Feb. 18. Kyler Murray too?

Oklahoma standout quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t made a decision between pursuing baseball or football professionally. At least not publicly yet.

But Murray secured his place among college greats by winning the Heisman Trophy, as well as the Davey O’Brien Trophy last season.

He is set to be honored on Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, although that would coincide with Oakland Athletics spring training. A’s position players are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 15, meaning they have to be in the state of Arizona, with the first full workout on Feb. 16.

Murray is among 18 non-roster invitees to A’s big league camp.

As of Friday, the Davey O’Brien Foundation was of the belief that Murray would attend the ceremony.

“We are in the same boat as you in regards to what decision Kyler is going to make regarding MLB/ NFL -- he is certainly a talented athlete,” said Bill Brady, executive director of the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

“We have had communication with the Murray family, and we have no indication at this time that Kyler will not be in attendance at our events later this month.”

That is subject to change depending on Murray’s decision, of course.

But the Davey O’Brien Foundation will at least have one Heisman Trophy winner on hand -- former Stanford quarterback Jim Plunkett.

The foundation announced Plunkett, the 1970 Heisman Trophy winner, as the recipient to the 2018 Davey O’Brien Legends Award on Friday.

Plunkett is one of just four players to win the Heisman Trophy and be named Super Bowl MVP, along with Roger Staubach, Marcus Allen and Desmond Howard. Staubach was the inaugural winner of the Davey O’Brien Legends Award.

Plunkett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, and played 16 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland/ Los Angeles Raiders.

Plunkett, along with Murray, Hannah Mandell of Justin Wakefield High School (high school scholarship winner) and the O’Brien Family (Charles Ringler Founder’s Award) will be honored Feb. 18 at the Fort Worth Club.