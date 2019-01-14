Is time running out on TCU’s search for a grad transfer QB? Here are the names to know

It’s no secret TCU is in the market for a grad transfer quarterback.

But signs are pointing toward Alabama’s Jalen Hurts heading elsewhere, and Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson is entering the NFL Draft. Hurts and Jackson are the headline-making prospects.

Other options are out there for TCU, though. The issue is time – TCU would like to land a grad transfer by the end of the week. Players not enrolled by Friday will not be eligible to participate in spring ball.

For now, TCU is expecting incoming recruit Max Duggan to take a significant amount of reps this spring, as well as prized 2018 recruit Justin Rogers (who is still not 100 percent from a drop-foot condition). Mike Collins underwent season-ending surgery in November, and is not expected to be full-go for spring.

The Frogs would like to add a more experienced quarterback to the group.

Oklahoma’s Austin Kendall is in the NCAA transfer portal, and reportedly visited West Virginia on Monday. He would make sense for TCU to target.

Kendall has been blocked for playing time by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray the past two seasons, but was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school.

Kendall has graduated from OU, and has two years of eligibility left. Under the NCAA’s new transfer rules, there is nothing to prevent him from playing in the 2019 season even if he transfers within the Big 12 conference since he’s graduated.

Another name to keep an eye on is former K-State quarterback Alex Delton. Delton announced his intentions to play at UTEP next season, however, he could be intrigued by playing for another Power Five program and flip to TCU.

Delton is a dual-threat quarterback who rushed for eight touchdowns in 2017, but never won the full-time job at K-State. He played in 20 games, including six starts, over four seasons.

An interesting fact that could excite TCU fans – Delton was the MVP in the 2017 Cactus Bowl, which has since been re-named the Cheez-It Bowl (which TCU won last month).

In the 2017 game, Delton came off the bench, rushing for 158 yards and three TDs, to lead K-State to a victory over UCLA.