Jalen Hurts tracker: Former Alabama QB reportedly visiting Maryland; OU, Miami linked too

The Jalen Hurts sweepstakes are off and running. And there’s plenty of speculation on where the Alabama quarterback may be playing next fall.

The latest on Friday included a reported visit to Maryland, where Hurts’ former offensive coordinator, Mike Locksley, is taking over. Hurts will reportedly attend Friday’s Maryland-Indiana basketball game, according to 247Sports.

Miami is interested, too, with social media going crazy over the fact that Hurts is now following new Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz (it’s worth noting that Hurts also follows, among others, TCU coach Gary Patterson, TCU WR Jalen Reagor and former TCU QB Kenny Hill).

But Miami is bringing on Dan Enos to serve as offensive coordinator. Enos was Alabama’s quarterbacks coach last year and built a good rapport with Hurts. According to Miami’s Rivals site, CaneSport.com, Hurts is expected to visit Sunday.

And add Oklahoma as another program now linked to Hurts. OU’s quarterback-in-waiting, Austin Kendall, has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Kendall is expected to explore options – he’s graduated from OU so would be eligible to play next fall – although returning to the Sooners isn’t out of the picture.

Oklahoma has to be intriguing to any quarterback such as Hurts considering Lincoln Riley’s system helped Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray each win the Heisman Trophy the past two seasons.

TCU remains in the mix, too. The Frogs are hopeful that Hurts will take a visit to Fort Worth, although nothing is confirmed at this point.

For now, TCU and the rest of the college football world is waiting patiently to see what Hurts decides to do.

Nunez to transfer

TCU punter Adam Nunez has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed a 247Sports report. Nunez has graduated and will be eligible to play next season.

Nunez has been the Frogs’ primary punter for the past three seasons, averaging 39.5 yards a punt in his career.

TCU signed Australian punter Jordan Sandy last month, and he’s expected to become the primary punter. Sandy is one of 10 early enrollees from the Frogs’ 2019 recruiting class.