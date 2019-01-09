Crimson Tide QB enters transfer portal. Could TCU be a potential landing spot for Texan?

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal, which is a necessary step to make him available for contact by other college football programs.

Hope he has a good cellphone plan because his phone is about to blow up.

Hurts, a junior, has one year of eligibility remaining. Since he graduated in December, he could transfer and play immediately.

TCU is in the market for a grad transfer quarterback and would surely covet landing a player of Hurts’ stature.

And it’s not too far-fetched to think TCU could land on hia short list.

As we reported earlier this week, the Frogs are an ideal program for a quarterback to transfer to. Former QB Kenny Hill detailed why TCU is a perfect landing spot for transfers.

TCU has plenty to offer going into next season too. The Frogs return several players from its top-ranked defense in the Big 12, and nine offensive starters are expected to return.

That includes one of the top receivers in the country in Jalen Reagor. A Hurts-Reagor combination would be intriguing to all involved.

Plus TCU returns its top two RBs in Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua.

For Hurts, TCU would allow him to return to his home state for his final season. Hurts played at Channelview High School before going to Alabama.

At Alabama, Hurts went 26-2 as a starter before being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in last year’s national championship game.