Patriots’ Burkhead, Rams’ Talib two of many DFW athletes playing in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIII will kickoff from Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.
Six players, three on each team, went to high schools from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Check out their high school rankings, according to 247Sports, and what they’ve done in their careers:
Los Angeles Rams
Players from Texas: 9
From DFW: 3
Joe Noteboom
Position: Offensive Tackle
High school: Plano
Class: 2013
College: TCU
Stars: 3
National ranking: No. 44 strong-side defensive end
State ranking: No. 126 overall
NFL Draft: Selected 89th overall in 2018 by LA Rams
John Franklin-Myers
Position: Defensive End
High school: Greenville
Class: 2014
College: Stephen F. Austin
Stars: N/A
National ranking: N/A
State ranking: N/A
NFL Draft: Selected 135th overall in 2018 by LA Rams
Career: 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF
Position: Cornerback
High school: Richardson Berkner
Class: 2004
College: Kansas
Stars: 2
National ranking: No. 120 corner
State ranking: No. 225 overall
NFL Draft: Selected 20th overall in 2008 by Tampa Bay
Career: 447 tackles, 5 FF, 35 INTs, 10 TDs, 124 PBU
New England Patriots
Players from Texas: 7
From DFW: 3
Position: Running Back
High school: Plano
Class: 2009
College: Nebraska
Stars: 3
National ranking: No. 6 all-purpose back
State ranking: No. 44 overall
NFL Draft: Selected 190th overall in 2013 by Cincinnati
Career: 208 rushes, 825 yards, 8 TDs, 78 catches, 673 yards, 5 TDs
Adam Butler
Position: Defensive End
High school: Duncanville
Class: 2012
College: Vanderbilt
Stars: 3
National ranking: No. 31 offensive guard
State ranking: No. 97 overall
NFL Draft: Undrafted in 2017
Career: 36 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PBU
Deatrich Wise
Position: Defensive End
High school: Hebron
Class: 2012
College: Arkansas
Stars: 3
National ranking: No. 25 weak-side defensive end
State ranking: No. 59 overall
NFL Draft: Selected 131st overall in 2017 by New England
Career: 56 tackles, 9.5 sacks
