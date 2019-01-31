Patriots’ Burkhead, Rams’ Talib two of many DFW athletes playing in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIII will kickoff from Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Six players, three on each team, went to high schools from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Check out their high school rankings, according to 247Sports, and what they’ve done in their careers:

Players from Texas: 9

From DFW: 3

Joe Noteboom

Position: Offensive Tackle

High school: Plano

Class: 2013

College: TCU

Stars: 3

National ranking: No. 44 strong-side defensive end

State ranking: No. 126 overall

NFL Draft: Selected 89th overall in 2018 by LA Rams

John Franklin-Myers

Position: Defensive End

High school: Greenville

Class: 2014

College: Stephen F. Austin

Stars: N/A

National ranking: N/A

State ranking: N/A

NFL Draft: Selected 135th overall in 2018 by LA Rams

Career: 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF

Aqib Talib

Position: Cornerback

High school: Richardson Berkner

Class: 2004

College: Kansas

Stars: 2

National ranking: No. 120 corner

State ranking: No. 225 overall

NFL Draft: Selected 20th overall in 2008 by Tampa Bay

Career: 447 tackles, 5 FF, 35 INTs, 10 TDs, 124 PBU

Players from Texas: 7

From DFW: 3

Rex Burkhead

Position: Running Back

High school: Plano

Class: 2009

College: Nebraska

Stars: 3

National ranking: No. 6 all-purpose back

State ranking: No. 44 overall

NFL Draft: Selected 190th overall in 2013 by Cincinnati

Career: 208 rushes, 825 yards, 8 TDs, 78 catches, 673 yards, 5 TDs

Adam Butler

Position: Defensive End

High school: Duncanville

Class: 2012

College: Vanderbilt

Stars: 3

National ranking: No. 31 offensive guard

State ranking: No. 97 overall

NFL Draft: Undrafted in 2017

Career: 36 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PBU

Deatrich Wise

Position: Defensive End

High school: Hebron

Class: 2012

College: Arkansas

Stars: 3

National ranking: No. 25 weak-side defensive end

State ranking: No. 59 overall

NFL Draft: Selected 131st overall in 2017 by New England

Career: 56 tackles, 9.5 sacks