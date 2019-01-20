Los Angeles Rams advance to first Super Bowl in 38 years

The Los Angeles Rams are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 38 years after beating the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime Sunday evening.





Rams’ kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal in overtime to advance the team to Super Bowl 53, which will be played Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.





The Rams are the first road team to win a conference championship in six years.

The Rams’ franchise last made it to the Super Bowl in February 2002 when they were still in St. Louis. They lost to the New England Patriots. The last time the team played in the Super Bowl while based in Los Angeles was January 1980 when they lost to the Steelers.

Los Angeles will play the winner of the AFC Championship between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. That game kicks at 5:30 from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.