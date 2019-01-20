Cowboys options now include Jason Garrett as play caller, Kellen Moore as coordinator

Per sources, the Dallas Cowboys are still considering a number of options for the direction of their offense following the firing of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

But the sources confirm multiple reports that quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore is a serious contender for the offensive coordinator position with former backup quarterback Jon Kitna returning as quarterback coach and head coach Jason Garrett possibly taking over again as the play caller.

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson was the first to report on Garrett as the play caller.

Garrett was the play caller from 2007-10 when he was offensive coordinator under head coach Wade Phillips and then remained the play caller when he became head coach until he gave it away to Bill Callahan in 2013 and then to Linehan in 2014.

What these moves also mean that Garrett could possibly go into 2019 coaching for his job. He is in the final year of his contract.

If they promote Moore from within, there is no reason they have to extend Garrett’s contract unlike if they hired an offensive coordinator from the outside.

Moore, 30, spent six seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL before retiring from the Cowboys last year and becoming the team’s quarterback coach.

But he is considered a rising star and bright offensive mind.

More importantly, per a source, he has the right “nervous system” for the job and he is “excellent for the mental growth” of quarterback Dak Prescott.

The latter is key to any scenario going forward, considering the Cowboys are already sold on Prescott as their franchise quarterback for the future and have plans to sign him to a long-term contract extension, possibly as soon as this offseason.

Kitna would also play a valuable role in that equation.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL, including his final two with the Cowboys in 2010 and 2011.

Kitna had been a high school coach since his retirement, including a most recent stint at Waxahachie High School before resigning last fall. He was slated to be the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

But now he may be coming to Dallas.

Other reported options for offensive coordinator include tight end coach Scott Nussmeier and New Orleans Saints assistant Dan Campbell.