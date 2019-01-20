Super Bowl 53 sets up up new school Rams vs. old school Patriots

The New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl for a record 11th time, including a third consecutive season, after holding off the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime in the AFC Championship game Sunday night.

The Patriots’ win at Arrowhead Stadium puts them in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime earlier on Sunday. It’s the first time both road teams won their championship game.

The teams will meet at 5:30 p.m. February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Rams are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 38 years after beating the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime Sunday evening.





Rams’ kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal in overtime to advance. the team to Super Bowl 53, which will be played Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.





The Rams’ franchise last made it to the Super Bowl in February 2002 when they were still in St. Louis. They lost to New England, which was the first of five titles for the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led Patriots.

The last time the Rams played in the Super Bowl while based in Los Angeles was January 1980 when they lost to the Steelers.