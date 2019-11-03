TCU’s hoping for the best after late-game injuries to QBs Max Duggan, Mike Collins

TCU quarterbacks Max Duggan and Mike Collins were each in the training room following a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Duggan sustained an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter. Duggan tried to play through it, but couldn’t.

Backup Mike Collins entered in relief and was injured on TCU’s final offensive play, taking a hard hit to his midsection.

The severity of the injuries is unclear for now, but coach Gary Patterson is hoping for the best.

In answering a question about Duggan in his postgame news conference, Patterson ended by saying: “The bottom line is I just hope he’s OK. Because Mike Collins is also in the training room, so we’ve got to make sure we can get back and get ready to play next week.”

If Duggan and Collins are not available for Saturday’s game against Baylor, graduate transfer Alex Delton would be the top option.

Freshman Matthew Downing is another option who has been on the travel squad, and fellow freshman transfer Matthew Baldwin is eligible but he’s working his way back from an injury.

Duggan has emerged as TCU’s top quarterback, starting the last six games. He had his best first-half performance at Oklahoma State, but also threw three interceptions.

Duggan finished the game 21-of-39 for 258 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. On what proved to be TCU’s final offensive drive, Duggan sustained an apparent hand injury on a second-down passing play that fell incomplete with OSU’s Trace Ford applying pressure.

Collins, who has a better arm than Delton, entered for one play before Duggan returned for a fourth-and-1 from the 50. Duggan picked up the first down on a run, but his next two passes were incomplete and he headed back to the sideline.

Collins re-entered and connected for a 27-yard gain on a flag route to Jalen Reagor on the far sideline. Collins’ next two passes were incomplete and then he was sacked for a 2-yard loss in which he took a hard shot to the midsection.

Patterson acknowledged that final play is where Collins sustained his injury, but didn’t talk at length when asked about either injury afterward.

Asked specifically about Duggan’s injury, Patterson said: “I don’t know. I don’t know what his deal is. Even if I did, I can’t talk about it.”

TCU and Baylor will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.