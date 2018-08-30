Alabama is the favorite. Will Nick Saban pass Bear Bryant for most national titles?

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

Today we look at No. 1 – Alabama.

Top 25 to date





LSU (25); Texas (24); Central Florida (23); Oregon (22); Florida State (21); Boise State (20); USC (19); Mississippi State (18); Michigan (17); Virginia Tech (16); TCU (15); Notre Dame (14); West Virginia (13); Stanford (12); Michigan State (11); Miami (10); Auburn (9); Penn State (8); Oklahoma (7); Washington (6); Ohio State (5); Wisconsin (4); Georgia (3); Clemson (2).

Nuts and bolts

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coach: Nick Saban (132-20, 11 seasons at Alabama; 218-62-1 overall at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama)

2017: 13-1, 7-1 in SEC (defeated Georgia 26-23 to win CFP National Championship)

Last league title: 2016

Three things to know

1. Record watch. Nick Saban is in the conversation as the best college football coach in history. A seventh national championship might end the debate.

Saban has a chance to win No. 7 this season, which would break a tie with the legendary Bear Bryant, who won six during his tenure at Alabama.

Saban has created a dynasty in his time at Alabama, winning five titles since 2009. He’s got another stacked roster with a chance to do it again.

2. Who’s the QB? This is the most intriguing question in the sport … will Alabama go with Tua Tagovailoa, who sparked the offense to the championship last season, or Jalen Hurts, the 2016 SEC offensive player of the year who has a 26-2 record as a starter.

Tagovailoa and Hurts are named as co-starters on the depth chart, but one will surely emerge as the season progresses.

Either way, the Crimson Tide’s offensive line is strong and the running game should be solid with the return of Damien Harris, who is looking for a third straight 1,000-yard season.

3. Questions on D? If there is a weakness on Alabama, look to a defense that lost three first-round talents (Minkah Fitzpatrick, Da’Ron Payne and Rashaan Evans) and coordinator Jeremy Pruitt (who is now coaching Tennessee).

But, once again, the Crimson Tide just reloads. Plus, returners such as defensive end Raekwon Davis has star potential after an 8.5-sack season.

Three games to watch

1. Sept. 22 vs. Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher served as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU in the early 2000s. Can he knock off his old mentor in his first season with the Aggies?

2. Nov. 3 vs. LSU. Nick Saban has won seven straight against his old school. Will he make it eight in a row?

3. Nov. 24 vs. Auburn. Auburn got the best of Alabama last season, but Nick Saban and the Tide are tough to beat at home.