Will the university’s scandal affect Michigan State’s football team?

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

Today we look at No. 11 – Michigan State.

Top 25 to date





LSU (25); Texas (24); Central Florida (23); Oregon (22); Florida State (21); Boise State (20); USC (19); Mississippi State (18); Michigan (17); Virginia Tech (16); TCU (15); Notre Dame (14); West Virginia (13); Stanford (12).

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Nuts and bolts

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Coach: Mark Dantonio (100-45, 11 seasons at Michigan State; 118-62 overall at Cincinnati and



Michigan State)

2017: 10-3, 7-2 in Big Ten (defeated Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl)

Last league title: 2015

Three things to know

1. University scandal. Michigan State has been rocked by the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal, as well as off-field questions regarding the football and men’s basketball programs.

SHARE COPY LINK On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the c

Those issues aren’t going away anytime soon, but the players can’t let that affect their on-field performance. And the Spartans appear to be built for that with a veteran-laden team.

The offense has 10 starters back, and the defense has nine.

2. Stable QB. Dantonio has had solid quarterbacks throughout his tenure and has another in Brian Lewerke. Lewerke is among the top in the conference, coming off a season in which he completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,793 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Lewerke has plenty of weapons, too, with receivers Felton Davis and Darrell Stewart returning. And watch out for Cody White, who is poised for a breakout season after hauling in 35 catches as a true freshman last season.

3. Solid D. Dantonio is known for his defense and the Spartans have a stout one going into the season.

Michigan State ranked No. 7 in the nation in total defense a year ago, including having the No. 2 rushing defense. That’ll be hard to improve on, but the Spartans have an impressive interior D-line behind Mike Panasiuk and Raequan Williams.

And linebacker Joe Bachie is Mr. Production. He had 100 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.

Three games to watch

1. Oct. 13 at Penn State. Two Big Ten favorites that are hoping to prove worthy of being in the playoff conversation.

2. Oct. 20 vs. Michigan. Talk about tough back-to-back weeks for the Spartans. This should be one of the better rivalry games of the season.

3. Nov. 10 vs. Ohio State. This game could go a long way in solidifying a playoff resume for each respective team.