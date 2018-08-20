Why the “U” is back among college football royalty

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

Today we look at No. 10 – Miami.

Nuts and bolts

Location: Miami

Coach: Mark Richt (19-7, two seasons at Miami; 164-58 overall at Georgia and Miami)

2017: 10-3, 7-1 ACC (lost to Wisconsin 34-24 in Orange Bowl)

Last league title: 2003 (as member of the Big East)

Three things to know

1. Return of the ‘U.’ College football is better when the “U” is good, and Richt has turned his alma mater into a contender in two short seasons.

But the season ended on a downer with three straight losses. They fell at Pittsburgh, were humiliated by Clemson in the ACC Championship and then lost to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

The signs are there, though, that the “U” is close to being back to its old self.

2. Run, baby, run. The Hurricanes should have a solid running game behind Travis Homer, who rushed for 966 yards and eight TDs last season, and Deejay Dallas, who averaged 5.3 yards a carry in his limited action season.

Miami will need to establish a running game in hopes of putting less pressure on quarterback Malik Rosier, who was sacked 29 times last season. Rosier needs to take care of the ball better, too, after throwing 14 interceptions last season.

3. Impressive D. Miami’s defense is among the best in the country. This is a unit that produced 31 takeaways last season — the most in the ACC and the third-most in the country.

Among the standouts returning are linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, defensive end Joe Jackson and safety Jaquan Johnson.

Three games to watch

1. Sept. 2 vs. LSU (at AT&T Stadium). This is a big-time game to open a season that the Hurricanes hope ends with a playoff berth.

2. Oct. 6 vs. Florida State. The Seminoles are in a new era under Willie Taggart, and will be looking for a signature win in this longstanding rivalry.

3. Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes had little trouble beating the Hokies at home last season. Can they do it on the road this time around?