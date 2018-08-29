Will a sophomore slump keep Jake Fromm from leading Georgia back to CFP title game?

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

Today we look at No. 3 – Georgia.

Top 25 to date

LSU (25); Texas (24); Central Florida (23); Oregon (22); Florida State (21); Boise State (20); USC (19); Mississippi State (18); Michigan (17); Virginia Tech (16); TCU (15); Notre Dame (14); West Virginia (13); Stanford (12); Michigan State (11); Miami (10); Auburn (9); Penn State (8); Oklahoma (7); Washington (6); Ohio State (5); Wisconsin (4).

Nuts and bolts

Location: Athens, Georgia

Coach: Kirby Smart (21-7, two seasons at Georgia)

2017: 13-2, 7-1 in SEC (lost CFP National Championship 26-23 to Alabama)

Last league title: 2017

Three things to know

1. Fromm’s team. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are in the NFL. That means the Bulldogs are sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm’s team in 2018. He is coming off a sensational freshman season in which he threw for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Fromm showed no stage is too big for him last season. The key for Georgia will be keeping its offensive efficiency high. This is a team that averaged 435 yards and 35 points a game last season.

2. The playmakers. As stated, the Bulldogs lost Chubb and Michel from their backfield. But that should just open the door for more opportunities for D’Andre Swift, who had an impressive freshman season with 618 rushing yards as the third back.

At receiver, Terry Godwin is the name to watch. He is entering his senior season after catching 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns last season.

3. New-look D. Georgia lost a couple standout linebackers in Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter. They highlight the seven starters on D that must be replaced.

But the Bulldogs have talent to replenish the losses. One player to watch is junior defensive tackle Tyler Clark, who had 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. He’s a force inside, and should pair well along the D-line with Notre Dame transfer Jay Hayes..

Three games to watch

1. Sept. 8 at South Carolina. First SEC game is a road test against a South Carolina team looking to take even more strides in Year 3 under Will Muschamp.

2. Nov. 3 at LSU. Tough road game as Georgia will be looking to get hot down the stretch.

3. Nov. 10 vs. Auburn. Auburn served as the only regular-season loss for Georgia last season. The Bulldogs will look to avenge it at home this season.