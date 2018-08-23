Baker Mayfield is gone. Now it’s on Kyler Murray to lead Oklahoma

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.





Today we look at No. 7 – Oklahoma.

Nuts and bolts

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Coach: Lincoln Riley (12-2, one season at OU)

2017: 12-2, 8-1 in Big 12 (lost to Georgia 54-48 in Rose Bowl)

Last league title: 2017

Three things to know

1. Replacing Baker. Baker Mayfield was the best player in college football a season ago. He capped his remarkable college career by throwing for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

That’s a major void for OU to fill, but the hope is Kyler Murray does just that before embarking on a professional baseball career. Murray is a speedy quarterback that should give the Sooners an edge when running the read option or QB draws.

2. Playmakers return. Mayfield is a huge loss, of course. But the Sooners have plenty of playmakers to make the offense just as dangerous.

Rodney Anderson returns after rushing for 1,161 and 13 TDs last season, as does Trey Sermon, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry as a freshman.

On the outside, Oklahoma brings back WR Marquise Brown, who had a 1,000-yard season last year, and CeeDee Lamb, who had 807 receiving yards and seven TDs last season.

3. Questions on D. The Sooners’ defense is the biggest question mark going into the season. They have only two returning seniors who should start – defensive tackle Marquise Overton and defensive back Kahlil Haughton.

Junior defensive end Amani Bledsoe could be poised for a breakout season, though, filling the void left by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (who had eight sacks last season and is now with the LA Rams).

Another player to watch is Caleb Kelly, who is moving to inside linebacker.

Three games to watch

1. Sept. 8 vs. UCLA. This is the Sooners’ biggest non-conference game. Chip Kelly will be looking to make an early statement to kick off his UCLA tenure.

2. Oct. 6 vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl Stadium). The Red River Showdown is always must see and the Sooners have won six of the last eight meetings.

3. Nov. 23 at West Virginia. Maybe a preview of the Big 12 title game a little more than a week later.