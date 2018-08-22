How is life going to be for Penn State without Saquon Barkley? Might not be too rough

College football is right around the corner and the Star-Telegram is bringing you its Top 25 teams going into the season.

Today we look at No. 8 – Penn State.

Top 25 to date

LSU (25); Texas (24); Central Florida (23); Oregon (22); Florida State (21); Boise State (20); USC (19); Mississippi State (18); Michigan (17); Virginia Tech (16); TCU (15); Notre Dame (14); West Virginia (13); Stanford (12); Michigan State (11); Miami (10); Auburn (9).

Nuts and bolts

Location: State College, Pennsylvania

Coach: James Franklin (36-17, four seasons at Penn State; 60-32 overall at Vanderbilt and Penn State)

2017: 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten (defeated Washington 35-28 in Fiesta Bowl)

Last league title: 2016

Three things to know

1. Replacing Barkley. Saquon Barkley is a talent that doesn’t come around too often. This is a guy who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and had a knack for the end zone (scoring 18 TDs in 2016 and 18 again in 2017).

Miles Sanders has the unenviable task of filling in for Barkley, but won’t be alone. Penn State has plenty of depth at the RB position behind Sanders, including Mark Allen, Ricky Slade and Johnathan Thomas.

But Sanders is talented himself, averaging 6.2 yards a carry last season.

2. OK at QB. Trace McSorley returns at quarterback for Penn State, which is a good thing. He is 22-5 as a starter, and has already set school records for TD passes (59), touchdowns accounted for (77) and total offense (8,268).

Along with Barkley, the Nittany Lions lost another standout in tight end Mike Gesicki. But Penn State has a promising corps of young playmakers such as Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins.

3. Rebuilding D. Penn State had a stout defense from last season, but have just three returning starters. It’ll be a massive rebuild job, but defensive coordinator Brent Pry is regarded as a future head coach.

The Nittany Lions have talent, too, with last season’s sacks leader Shareef Miller returning, as well as standout cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Three games to watch

1. Sept. 8 at Pittsburgh. It’ll be the third meeting in three years between these rivals. Pitt defended its home field last time Penn State visited.

2. Nov. 3 at Michigan. Can the Nittany Lions win at Michigan for the first time since 2009?

3. Nov. 10 vs. Wisconsin. This could very well be the Big Ten championship game preview.