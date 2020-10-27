No suspects yet in Fort Worth house party shooting that left 2 dead, including teen

Detectives are continuing to search for the person or people behind a shooting early Sunday morning at a north Fort Worth house party that left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy, and three wounded.

A “disturbance” broke out at the large gathering sometime before the gunfire, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman. WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, reported a fight preceded the shooting.

There was no information on suspects as of Tuesday morning, Segura told the Star-Telegram over the phone, and no updates on the three victims who were injured and taken to the hospital.

Andrew Gerardo Elizondo, 17, died at 1:30 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 1900 block of Carver Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The listed cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back. His home address wasn’t provided.

Luis Manuel Hernandez, a 21-year-old Forest Hill resident, died about 40 minutes later inside Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to the medical examiner. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Segura noted on Tuesday that although there was a “disturbance” reported at the party, police were still investigating whether that incident and the shooting are connected. He couldn’t say what that disturbance was or how many people in total were at the gathering.

He didn’t respond to a question about whether police have a narrative of what’s believed to have happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

A police report on the shooting wasn’t available online.

The shooting early Sunday morning happened a little more than an hour before a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas that left three men dead.

In Fort Worth, three more people were killed in three separate shootings on Sunday. Fort Worth police continue to investigate those cases and have not announced arrests.





Carrington Lee Galloway, 57, of Fort Worth, was shot in the back and found dead on a sidewalk Sunday afternoon on East Arlington Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Cameron Burk, an 18-year-old high school student, was killed in what police believe was an accidental shooting Sunday evening on Western Center Boulevard.

A man whose name has not been released was found shot in a car just before 11 p.m. Sunday outside Homan Grocery in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue.