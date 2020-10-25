Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Five killed early Sunday morning in shootings in Fort Worth and Dallas

Police in Fort Worth and Dallas are still investigating two separate shootings that left five dead early Sunday morning.
Police in Fort Worth and Dallas are still investigating two separate shootings that left five dead early Sunday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men were killed and three people wounded in a house party shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

Police received a call around 1:16 a.m. Sunday morning about the shooting in the 1900 block of Carver Avenue.

One man died at the scene while another, identified on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website as 21-year-old Luis Hernandez, died at the hospital around 2 a.m.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The three other people shot survived their wounds and are either in the hospital or have been treated and released, Police Spokesman Daniel Segura said.

The shooting happened a little more than an hour before three men were killed in a shooting at a Dallas nightclub, according to Star-Telegram news partner WFAA.

The shooting in Dallas happened around 2:30 a.m. at Aces of Dallas, an adult nightclub, according to WFAA.

Police in Fort Worth and Dallas are still investigating the incidents.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers Mansfield City Hall and schools in Mansfield and Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service