Five killed early Sunday morning in shootings in Fort Worth and Dallas

Police in Fort Worth and Dallas are still investigating two separate shootings that left five dead early Sunday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men were killed and three people wounded in a house party shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

Police received a call around 1:16 a.m. Sunday morning about the shooting in the 1900 block of Carver Avenue.

One man died at the scene while another, identified on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website as 21-year-old Luis Hernandez, died at the hospital around 2 a.m.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

The three other people shot survived their wounds and are either in the hospital or have been treated and released, Police Spokesman Daniel Segura said.

The shooting happened a little more than an hour before three men were killed in a shooting at a Dallas nightclub, according to Star-Telegram news partner WFAA.

The shooting in Dallas happened around 2:30 a.m. at Aces of Dallas, an adult nightclub, according to WFAA.

Police in Fort Worth and Dallas are still investigating the incidents.

