Tarrant County’s October COVID-19 surge continues for sixth consecutive day

Tarrant County reported 642 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.

It’s the sixth consecutive day the county has reported at least 500 cases, a stretch in which it has averaged 688 new cases a day.

The county has reported 16 deaths this past week and 56 in October.

COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds in the county hovered between 14% on Monday and 11% on Friday this past week. The rate was at 12% on Saturday.

Tarrant County has confirmed 63,792 COVID-19 cases, including 719 deaths and an estimated 51,073 recoveries.

Sunday’s reported deaths include a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County and a woman in her 80s from Forest Hill. Both had underlying health conditions.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 25:

Fort Worth, 335

Arlington, 134

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 21

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

Hurst, 8

North Richland Hills, 8

Southlake, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



