Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County public health authorities report 775 novel coronavirus cases, no deaths

Tarrant County authorities on Saturday reported 775 new COVID-19 cases.

Tarrant County Public Health reported no novel coronavirus deaths on Saturday.

Tarrant public health authorities reported 4,377 novel coronavirus cases last week.

The county has had 63,150 cases, including 717 deaths and 50,716 recoveries in total.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service