Texas health officials report most new COVID-19 cases in two months

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. AP

Texas on Thursday reported the most new coronavirus cases since Aug. 25.

The 5,917 cases reported on Texas’ Department of State Health Services dashboard represent the fourth time the state has reported more than 5,000 cases since Aug. 27.

Case totals have increased each day this week after remaining relatively steady in October with daily totals between 2,300 and 4,600.

Texas DSHS has confirmed more than 17,200 COVID-19 deaths and more than 845,000 cases.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



