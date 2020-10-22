Texas health officials report most new COVID-19 cases in two months

Case totals have increased each day this week after remaining relatively steady in October with daily totals between 2,300 and 4,600.
Texas DSHS has confirmed more than 17,200 COVID-19 deaths and more than 845,000 cases.
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Comments