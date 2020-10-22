Tarrant County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths and most new cases in 11 days on Thursday

Tarrant County reported 732 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday.

It’s the most new cases reported since 794 were reported on Oct. 11.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s and an Arlington man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported more than 300 cases every day in October but one (Oct. 5), including 12 days with 500 or more.

Tarrant County has confirmed 61,527 COVID-19 cases, including 712 deaths and an estimated 49,949 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 22:

Fort Worth, 333

Arlington, 130

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Hurst, 8

Southlake, 8

North Richland Hills, 7

Forest Hill, 6





Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

