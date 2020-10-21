COVID-19 hospitalization rate dips in Tarrant County for first time in 2 weeks

Tarrant County reported 633 coronavirus cases and one death on Wednesday.

The lone death was a Haltom City man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

COVID hospitalizations dropped to 12% Wednesday among occupied beds in the county on Tuesday, down from 14% the day before. It’s the first drop in the hospitalization rate since Oct. 6. There are 480 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Tarrant County has confirmed 60,795 COVID-19 cases, including 710 deaths and an estimated 49,544 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 21:

Fort Worth, 332

Arlington, 129

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Hurst, 8

Southlake, 8

North Richland Hills, 7

Forest Hill, 6





Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

