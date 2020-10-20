Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County passes 60,000 COVID cases, reports 6 deaths including woman in her 30s

Tarrant County passed 60,000 coronavirus cases after reporting 500 new cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The six COVID-19 deaths include an Arlington woman in her 30s, a Euless man in his 50s, a Watauga man in his 70s, Arlington men in their 70s and 90s, and a Fort Worth man in his 70s. All six had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

COVID hospitalizations increased to 14% of all occupied beds in the county as of Monday, the highest rate since Aug. 5. The hospitalization rate in the county has increased steadily since Sept. 20. The county reached a pandemic high of 20% on July 23.

Tarrant County has confirmed 60,162 COVID-19 cases, including 709 deaths and an estimated 49,136 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 20:

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Steve Wilson
