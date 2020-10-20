Tarrant County passes 60,000 COVID cases, reports 6 deaths including woman in her 30s

Tarrant County passed 60,000 coronavirus cases after reporting 500 new cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The six COVID-19 deaths include an Arlington woman in her 30s, a Euless man in his 50s, a Watauga man in his 70s, Arlington men in their 70s and 90s, and a Fort Worth man in his 70s. All six had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

COVID hospitalizations increased to 14% of all occupied beds in the county as of Monday, the highest rate since Aug. 5. The hospitalization rate in the county has increased steadily since Sept. 20. The county reached a pandemic high of 20% on July 23.

Tarrant County has confirmed 60,162 COVID-19 cases, including 709 deaths and an estimated 49,136 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 20:

Fort Worth, 333

Arlington, 132

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





Southlake, 8

North Richland Hills, 7

Euless, 6

Forest Hill, 6





Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

