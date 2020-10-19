COVID hospitalizations in Tarrant County continue climbing to two-month high Monday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County continued to climb over the weekend.

The rate of hospitalizations in the county for coronavirus patients was at 13% of all occupied beds as of Sunday. That’s the highest it has been since Aug. 9. The rate has been increasing since Sept. 18 when it had leveled off at 6%.

The rate hit a high of 20% on July 23 before consistently dropping until mid-September. For the past month, COVID hospitalizations in the county have risen.

Tarrant County reported 388 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday. That’s down from the previous seven-day average of almost 600 cases a day. The county has reported more than 300 cases every day in October but Oct. 5. In 12 of the 19 days, more than 400 cases have been reported.

Tarrant County has confirmed 59,662 COVID cases, including 703 deaths and an estimated 48,930 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 19:

Fort Worth, 332

Arlington, 129

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





Southlake, 8

North Richland Hills, 7

Forest Hill, 6





Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

