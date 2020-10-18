Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases for first time in several days

Tarrant County reported 501 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, dipping below 600 for the first time in four days.
Tarrant County reported 501 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, dipping below 600 for the first time in four days.

The county now has had 59,274 total cases and 703 deaths from coronavirus, according to the county health department. For 10 of the past 12 days, the county has reported more than 400 new cases.

Of Sunday’s 501 cases, 396 are confirmed. The remaining 105 are probable. The county had not reported additional deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

