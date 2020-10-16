Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

Tarrant County reported 615 coronavirus cases and one death on Friday.

It was the third consecutive day the county has reported more than 600 cases and the eighth time in the past 10 days with more than 400 cases. The county has reported 28 pandemic-related deaths in the past two weeks.

The latest death is an Arlington man in his 70s who had underlying conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 58,053 COVID-19 cases, including 699 deaths and and estimated 48,109 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 16:

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
