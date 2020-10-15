Tarrant County surpasses 57,000 COVID-19 cases, nears 700 deaths as spike continues

Tarrant County reported 655 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and an Arlington man in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 57,438 COVID-19 cases, including 698 deaths and an estimated 47,780 recoveries.

COVID hospitalizations in the county dipped slightly to 11% of occupied beds on Wednesday from 12% on Tuesday. The county hit a pandemic-high of 20% of occupied beds used by confirmed coronavirus patients on July 23.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 15:

Fort Worth, 329

Arlington, 128

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

