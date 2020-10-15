Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County surpasses 57,000 COVID-19 cases, nears 700 deaths as spike continues

Tarrant County reported 655 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and an Arlington man in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 57,438 COVID-19 cases, including 698 deaths and an estimated 47,780 recoveries.

COVID hospitalizations in the county dipped slightly to 11% of occupied beds on Wednesday from 12% on Tuesday. The county hit a pandemic-high of 20% of occupied beds used by confirmed coronavirus patients on July 23.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 15:

Texas positivity rate

Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service