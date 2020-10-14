Dallas County raises COVID risk back to highest level as cases, hospitalizations rise

Dallas County raised its COVID-19 color-coded risk level chart to red on Wednesday after reporting an increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past several weeks.

The county reported 504 coronavirus cases (including 50 probable cases) and one death on Wednesday. The death was a Dallas woman in her 80s with no underlying health conditions.

Dallas County has reported more than 400 cases five out of the past six days. The county has confirmed 87,835 COVID-19 cases, including 1,058 deaths.

“With a new and quickly escalating wave of COVID-19 cases hitting North Texas, it is more important than ever that we make good decisions,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release and on social media. “Things that doctors recommend as safe and permissible in ‘Orange,’ they recommend against in ‘Red.’”

504 Total Cases Reported Today Including 11 Older Cases and 50 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/uMFRcAlvCn — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 14, 2020

While at code red, the top threat level, county officials encourage residents to limit dining out, using personal grooming services and other indoor populated activities. Officials also recommend schools use remote learning and stop all on-campus activities for students and staff beyond minimal necessary operations to support remote learning. The four-level chart is a safety guide for residents, Jenkins said, not a legal guide.

Details on the county’s recommendations and color-coded chart can be found at www.DallasCountyCovid.org.

Jenkins said early voting, which began Tuesday, remains safe.

“There has been no known spread from voting or cases attributed back to polling places and this we believe is due to the extraordinary measures everyone is taking to keep you safe at the polls,” he said. “Your fellow voters are wearing their masks and the county has spent millions of dollars on disinfectants, Plexiglass screens and other precautions to ensure that voters are safe.”

To see a map of voting locations and the wait times go to www.DallasCountyVotes.org.

