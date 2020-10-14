Tarrant County COVID hospitalization rate rising; 624 cases, 2 deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 624 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

It’s the sixth time in the past eight days the county has reported more than 400 COVID-19 cases. In that span, more than 500 cases have been reported five times. The county has reported 19 pandemic-related deaths in the past eight days.

The latest deaths were Arlington men in their 40s and 60s. One did not have underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

The rate of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county was 12% of occupied beds and 9% of total beds as of Tuesday, the highest since Aug. 10. The rate has been increasing since Sept. 22. The percent of occupied beds used by coronavirus patients was at a pandemic-high of 20% on July 23.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 56,783 COVID-19 cases, including 696 deaths and an estimated 47,446 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 14:

Fort Worth, 328

Arlington, 127

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

