Tarrant COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 11% of occupied beds; first time since August

Tarrant County reported 318 coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday.

The county has reported more than 300 COVID cases each of the past seven days and 13 days in the past two weeks, including 794 on Sunday, which is the most since Aug. 16.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the county are up to 11% of occupied beds and 8% of total beds, the highest rates since Aug. 16. An increase in hospital stays started about Sept. 21. Since hitting a pandemic high of 20% of occupied hospital beds and 15% of total beds used by patients with confirmed COVID-19 on July 23, the rate declined until mid-September.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 55,682 COVID-19 cases, including 693 deaths and an estimated 46,897 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 12:

Fort Worth, 327

Arlington, 125

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

