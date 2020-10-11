Tarrant County reports most new coronavirus cases since August, passes 55,000 total

Tarrant County reported its most coronavirus cases in almost two months on Sunday.

Officials announced 794 cases and one death as case totals in the county surpassed 55,000. The latest death was a Fort Worth woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has confirmed 55,364 COVID-19 cases, including 693 deaths and an estimated 46,691 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 11:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Worth, 327

Arlington, 125

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

