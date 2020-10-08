‘Collin County should be completely open.’ Judge to open bars per Gov. Abbott’s order

Collin County officials plan to reopen bars on Wednesday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Wednesday order.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill posted a message on social media explaining that he’ll file the necessary paperwork with the state to take advantage of Abbott’s announcement, which is allowing bars to open to 50% capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Counties with COVID hospitalizations of 15% or less are eligible.

Judge Hill said his decision has the “encouragement and recommendation of doctors and scientists from Collin County Health Care Services.”

I will be filing the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow Collin County bars to reopen next week. pic.twitter.com/2m04JqmvvB — Judge Chris Hill (@JudgeChrisHill) October 8, 2020

“At no time this year has our hospital capacity been overwhelmed or threatened by COVID-19,” Hill said in a release. “Quite simply, Collin County should be completely open. I will listen to everyone, but will follow the science.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he will not yet open bars. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley expects to announce his plan on Monday.

Collin County has confirmed 15,923 COVID-19 cases, including 161 deaths. The last reported coronavirus death in the county was on Saturday. As of Wednesday, 103 residents were hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus. The occupancy rate of the county’s 2,702 hospital beds in the county has averaged 3.05% since March 21, according to health officials.