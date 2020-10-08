Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 5 more deaths, 546 COVID-19 cases including 133 from backlog
Tarrant County reported 546 additional coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday.
According to the county’s website, 133 of the cases reported Thursday are from a lab backlog of test specimens collected at least 30 days ago.
The latest COVID-19 deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, and an Arlington woman in her 80s. One of the five did not have underlying health conditions.
The county has reported more than 500 cases the past two days for the first time since Aug. 16.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 53,838 COVID-19 cases, including 685 deaths and an estimated 45,715 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 8:
- Fort Worth, 321
- Arlington, 123
- Mansfield, 28
- White Settlement, 28
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Grapevine, 20
- Bedford, 14
Benbrook, 13
Grand Prairie, 13
Rural Tarrant County, 10
Haltom City, 9
- Hurst, 8
North Richland Hills, 7
- Southlake, 7
Forest Hill, 6
Lake Worth, 6
Euless, 5
Richland Hills, 5
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Watauga, 3
Crowley, 2
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
