Gov. Abbott allows Texas bars to reopen next week, other businesses to expand capacity

Texas bars in counties that opt in can open to 50% capacity, and other businesses such as amusement parks, movie theaters and zoos can expand to 75% capacity beginning next week.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the move in a video posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Only bars and similar establishments in regions with COVID-19 hospitalizations that are less than 15% of total hospitalizations are allowed to open. Beginning Oct. 14, county judges “can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols,” the governor said.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he’ll consult with the district attorney’s office, city mayors, public health officials, business leaders, and hospital CEOs before deciding with the county commissioners.

“First off, I need to make sure what he’s put into writing is the same thing that he’s said,” Whitley said. “Oftentimes, what he might say that we can do is not exactly what his order says we can do.”

In Tarrant County, 7% of all hospital beds were occupied by known coronavirus patients as of Tuesday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on social media that he will not yet allow bars to open, citing the ongoing threat level of the coronavirus in his county.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet, “Indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars as well.”

The health protocols, recommended by trade associations representing bars, include that dance floors must remain closed, according to a news release from Abbott’s office. Also, consistent with protocols for restaurants, all patrons must be seated while eating or drinking (with limited exceptions for sampling at breweries, distilleries and wineries), and must wear masks when they are not seated at a table. Additionally, tables must be limited to six or fewer people, and all establishments must follow specific curfew guidelines.

Other businesses such as amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos and bowling alleys also must be in a region with COVID-19 hospitalizations lower than 15% to expand their capacity. Those establishments can expand to 75% capacity on Oct. 14.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID by following health protocols and guidelines,” Abbott said. “Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Abbott noted that the seven-day average for the positivity rate, the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths “have remained steady” since July.

Along with bars, river tubing operations have been the only businesses that remained fully closed in the state.

“It is time to open them up,” Abbott said. “If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings just like other openings, should be able to expand in the near future.”

A certification form and instructions will be housed on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission website, along with information showing the counties that have allowed bars to reopen.

Ed Noyes, who owns Malone’s Pub in downtown Fort Worth, reopened on Sept. 10 with a food and beverage certificate. It’s a workaround the state has supported to help bars survive. Noyes, 54, said he spent about $1,000 to convert his bar, which now sells sandwiches from a catering company. Noyes, who has owned the pub for 20 years, said he’s unlikely to return Malone’s back to a mixed beverage only bar any time soon despite Abbott’s plan.

“We’re much less likely to get shut down that way than if we revert back to strictly a mixed beverage bar,” Noyes said. “I’m a little on the fence about the whole thing. I think that I’m safer now actually operating with a food and beverage certificate.”

Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said it’s too early to reopen bars.

“We’re in this mess because [President] Trump lies and Abbott keeps rolling back health and safety policies too early,” Garcia said in a news release. “Hardworking families have held their breaths, waiting for Trump and Abbott to make smart policy decisions. Now, as Texas continues to rank first in the country in new cases, Abbott has proven that he is dead set on making the same mistakes again. The mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis at the federal and state levels have cost Texans our jobs, livelihoods, and lives.”

Abbott told Texas residents that his plans for expanded openings require continued social distancing protocols, including face masks and hand washing.

“Opening bars does not mean that COVID is no longer a threat,” Abbott said. “Most Texans are still susceptible to it. We simply now know better how to protect ourselves from getting COVID.”