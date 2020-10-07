Tarrant County reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, first death in Westworth Village

Tarrant County reported 572 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s, and men in their 60s from Arlington, Mansfield and Westworth Village. All but one of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

Wednesday’s 572 cases are the second-most daily cases reported in the county since mid-August. The county reported 601 on Sunday, the most since Aug. 16.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 53,292 COVID-19 cases, including 680 deaths and an estimated 45,427 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 7:

Fort Worth, 318

Arlington, 122

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 8

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

