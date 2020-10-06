Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths, including one with no underlying health issues

Tarrant County reported 354 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man and woman in their 50s, and two Fort Worth women in their 80s. One of the four did not have underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 52,720 COVID-19 cases, including 676 deaths and an estimated 45,231 recoveries.

Of the total pandemic-related deaths in the county, 48% have been white, 29% have been Hispanic, 19% have been Black, 2% have been Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% had no ethnicity reported, and 1% were labeled as “other,” by the Tarrant County health department. Of the total deaths in the county, 71% were 65 or older, 24% were between 45 and 64, 5% were between 25 and 44, and one person between 15 and 24 has died.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 6:

Fort Worth, 318

Arlington, 120

White Settlement, 28

Mansfield, 27

Keller, 21

Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 8

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

