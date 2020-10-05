Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County COVID cases dip after 7-week high, but hospitalizations keep rising

Tarrant County reported 266 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday.

After a string of six days with 300 or more cases, including a seven-week high of 601 on Sunday, Monday’s total is the lowest since Sept. 28. New cases totals, however, have routinely been lower on Mondays because many labs do not report totals over the weekend.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 10% of occupied hospital beds in the county on Sunday, the highest rate since Aug. 23.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 52,366 COVID-19 cases, including 672 deaths and an estimated 45,046 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 5:

