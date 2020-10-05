Tarrant County COVID cases dip after 7-week high, but hospitalizations keep rising

Tarrant County reported 266 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday.

After a string of six days with 300 or more cases, including a seven-week high of 601 on Sunday, Monday’s total is the lowest since Sept. 28. New cases totals, however, have routinely been lower on Mondays because many labs do not report totals over the weekend.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 10% of occupied hospital beds in the county on Sunday, the highest rate since Aug. 23.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 52,366 COVID-19 cases, including 672 deaths and an estimated 45,046 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 5:

Fort Worth, 316

Arlington, 118

White Settlement, 28

Mansfield, 27

Keller, 21

Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 8

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

