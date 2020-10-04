Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in seven weeks, 2 more deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County reported 601 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.

It’s the most cases reported by the county since Aug. 16. More than 300 new cases have been reported the past six days and every day but two since Sept. 18.

The latest COVID-19 deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been increasing in the county for much of the past two weeks.

Tarrant County has confirmed 52,100 COVID-19 cases, including 672 deaths and an estimated 44,861 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 4:

Texas positivity rate

Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily.

