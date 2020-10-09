Coronavirus
Tarrant County surpasses 54,000 COVID cases, nears 700 deaths
Tarrant County reported 314 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Friday.
The latest deaths include Fort Worth men in their 60s, 80s, and 90s, and Arlington women in their 70s and 80s.
All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 54,152 COVID-19 cases, including 690 deaths and an estimated 46,151 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 9:
- Fort Worth, 324
- Arlington, 125
- Mansfield, 28
- White Settlement, 28
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Grapevine, 20
- Bedford, 14
Benbrook, 13
Grand Prairie, 13
Rural Tarrant County, 10
Haltom City, 9
- Hurst, 8
North Richland Hills, 7
- Southlake, 7
Forest Hill, 6
Lake Worth, 6
Euless, 5
Richland Hills, 5
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Watauga, 3
Crowley, 2
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments