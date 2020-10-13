Tarrant County reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases for 8th consecutive day

Tarrant County reported 477 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday.

The county has reported more than 300 cases each of the past eight days and 14 of the past 15 days.

The latest COVID-19 death is a Fort Worth man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

As of Saturday, the seven-day average rate for positive tests was 11% in the county. The positive rate has been between 9 and 11% since Aug. 1. It peaked at 20% on July 7.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 56,159 COVID-19 cases, including 694 deaths and an estimated 47,105 recoveries.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 13:

Fort Worth, 328

Arlington, 125

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Grapevine, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 10

Haltom City, 9

Hurst, 8





North Richland Hills, 7

Southlake, 7





Forest Hill, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Euless, 5

Richland Hills, 5

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Watauga, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas positivity rate Here is the seven-day daily average of percent positive new COVID-19 test in Texas, along with the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 tests. The chart starts on May 16th. Data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Esri, and is updated daily. Open

