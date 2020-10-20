Fort Worth area COVID-19 cases are headed toward their worst numbers since July

Tarrant County officials warn that coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on pace to hit July’s numbers, when the outbreak was at its peak.

The positivity rate is 12%, which means the novel coronavirus is rampant, Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Taneja attributes the increase to COVID fatigue: People are tired of hearing about the virus, there are more gatherings, schools and businesses are open, and athletic events are happening.

This is in contrast to the beginning of the pandemic, when the economy was shut down and people did their part to get things back open, he said.

He urged people to combat the spread by wearing a mask, washing their hands and practicing social distance.

Taneja said he is concerned about the lack of restrictions, because they helped keep the numbers down when the pandemic hit in the spring.

“The fuel is there for the fire,” he said.

County Judge Glen Whitley said in a press conference after the meeting that the surge in the positivity rate and case trends worry him, but he’s more focused on hospitalizations. He said hospital executives assured him that the county is in good shape.

There are 503 coronavirus hospitalizations, the highest daily total since Aug. 5. In July, the county hit a peak of 731. The percentage of occupied hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients was at 14% on Tuesday, the highest since Aug. 9. Coronavirus patients are occupying 10% of hospital beds.

The positivity rate is at 12% and has been hovering around 9% and 12% since late August.

